Lake Cathie residents say the coastal village is not suited for a high rise development planned for the area.
The Port News interviewed residents who live adjacent to the land where the development is planned to be built.
They say there is not adequate infrastructure, including roads, in place to cater for the population growth.
The plans for the towers located in Catarina Estate, Lake Cathie, are part of a bigger development plan for a large area of land off Ocean Drive.
The development application (DA) architectural document shows five multi-storey towers are planned for a 5510 square metre area on Whitewater Terrace in Catarina Estate.
The location is across the road from a Lake Cathie childcare centre and within a residential estate.
According to the Ocean Drive Lake Cathie Planning Agreement by Lindsay Taylor Lawyers, the landowner representative of Catarina Village Pty Limited is Paul Obeid and the developer representative is listed as Gerard Obeid.
The DA for the combined five residential and commercial towers was submitted to Port Macquarie-Hastings Council on April 27.
According to the March 2020 Lake Cathie Community Plan, which was developed by Port Macquarie-Hastings Council in consultation with residents, objective 4.1 states that proposed development plans would be monitored to ensure they do not adversely impact the village character.
"Advocate for PMHC's Urban Growth Management Strategy and other relevant documents regarding current development regulations (including height restrictions to ensure no high-rises and a minimum size of residential building blocks) to ensure sympathetic and mindful future development in Lake Cathie," the document states.
Residents Jenny and Julius Hunter said residents are fed up as there have been multiple changes to the plans for development since it first was initiated.
"Why do we need high rise apartments?," Jenny said.
"It doesn't need to be that high."
The Hunters will be able to see the multi-storey development from the front of their property.
Janet and Peter McGregor have lived in the Lake Cathie estate for six years after moving from Sydney.
Peter said he doesn't think too many residents want the development to be approved.
Peter echoed the Hunters' comments that various changes had been made to development plans, but residents hadn't been informed.
"It doesn't seem to matter what residents think," he said.
The McGregors say traffic is becoming an issue in the street and they questioned where all the residents will park, if there are only a number of allocated parks within the new development.
However, Janine Wright, who also lives adjacent to the land where the development is planned to be built, hopes it will be approved.
She said the building will increase property values of houses in the area.
Janine's son, who is based in WA, is interested in purchasing one of the apartments.
Another Lake Cathie resident Jo Sanders, doesn't live in the estate, and said she's in favour of progress but there's not enough infrastructure in place to cater for future population growth.
"The roads need addressing," she said.
She's lived in the village for five years and said the changes she's seen in that time are staggering.
On council's website the DA is described as a "residential flat building, commercial premises and shop-top housing with strata subdivision".
In the plans by ELK Designs for the developer, there are 100 residential apartments planned across 8690 square metres. The apartments range between one and three bedrooms, with each of the towers being five storeys.
The plans also include 110 residential car spaces and 25 visitor spaces, with space for between 13 and 16 commercial car parks.
The full plans can be viewed on council's website.
