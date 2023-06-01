It only took Port Macquarie athletics sensation Trent Alley three races to become an Australian steeplechase champion.
Trent headed to Brisbane in mid-April not knowing how he would fare in the under-15 2000-metre steeplechase final, but he shouldn't have worried.
Not only did he blitz the field late to win the race, he also started his quest for a berth in the Australian team for the Commonwealth Youth Games.
He will be eligible to qualify in a few years in the under-18 division - most likely in 2027.
"In the under-18s you can get selected for the Commonwealth Youth Games so that would be a really great goal to work to and to hopefully achieve that would be amazing," Trent said.
"I'm just stoked to be a national champion."
His triumph in Brisbane, however, wouldn't have been possible without the help of younger brother Cruze who played a vital part in his preparation for the event.
"He built a practice steeple for me and that played a huge role in all my training," Trent said.
"It was only my third-ever [steeple] race so I reckon this one might top it all (other wins)."
The 13-year-old only started this year and the mix of hurdles and middle-distance running for the event made it a perfect fit.
"I've been doing hurdles for a fair bit so it was good to put together a race where there was both hurdles and middle-distance running," Trent said.
"The hardest part was the water jumps because they're technical and the easiest bit was getting out there, giving it a go and knowing you had nothing to lose.
"It's an overwhelming feeling to be number one in Australia."
The Australian Little Athletics Championships were then held in Melbourne on April 22 and 23 which followed his success in Brisbane.
Trent became the Little A's national champion in the under-14 1500-metre event and claimed a silver medal in the under-14 800-metre event.
"Little A's is more fun and having a team experience where we all get together," he said.
"I've got to keep practising, keep having a go, keep having fun and doing what I love."
