A Port Macquarie based business will be competing against other online content creators in an Australian and New Zealand Tiktok competition.
Andy Liebeck of Andy Pandy Hair Candy is competing in the Battle of the Roses competition against approximately 21 other TikTok creators
The aim of the competition is to gain the most "roses" on a live stream which can be purchased by users on the app.
Mr Liebeck will be going live at 7:30pm AEST from the Andy Pandy Hair Candy Salon account on TikTok.
"It's pretty much a really awesome kind of way to really publicise myself," he said.
"I kind of thought, I need to do it even with my nerves."
Mr Liebeck started his personal TikTok account in 2020 and from there his online presence has exploded.
His personal account has gained 129, 500 thousand followers with video amassing over 2 million views from across the globe.
"At the start what got me into social media was just purely trying to promote my business in a small town," he said.
"And then one video goes viral, and then you get this...hunger.
"It kind of really motivates you when you get that much attention to keep doing it."
Mr Liebeck will be streaming from the Andy Pandy Hair Candy Salon account instead of his personal one.
The account was only set up this year and has quickly gained 10,300 followers.
The salon has been a long dream of Mr Liebeck for some time who has been hairdressing for 12 years.
Like his online accounts, he wants it to be a place that educates.
"We like to create inspiring content that educates and at the same time makes it entertaining and fun," he said.
Mr Liebeck knows that going to a salon can be anxiety-ridden for many.
"We make our clients feel comfortable by being just purely ourselves, and just talking about whatever subjects that they want to talk about," he said.
"It's a beautiful place to create and connect with each other... and that's what this whole salon is about and what made me open the shop."
Viewers can watch Mr Liebeck live stream with his first year apprentice and local drag queen Planchette on Tiktok at 7:30am AEST on Wednesday May 31.
