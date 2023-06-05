Calls are once again being made by residents and our local state member to fix a "busy" highway intersection in the Camden Haven.
The Houston Mitchell Drive and Pacific Highway intersection has been the scene of crashes and near misses over the years.
Recently it was the scene of a fatal accident where 82-year-old local man Ian Parker was killed after two vehicles collided at the intersection.
On May 26 there was another accident at the intersection when two vehicles collided.
It was also the scene of a fatal motorbike accident in 2021.
At the time, the accident came just days after a speed limit reduction from 110kmh to 100kmh was announced for the notorious stretch of highway.
Residents concerned about the highway black spot have been rallying for several years for a flyover or overpass at the intersection.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council supported an overpass at the intersection as a priority project in its strategic transport network plan in November 2021.
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams recently met with the Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison to discuss a number of road issues across the Port Macquarie-Hastings area.
She said she wanted to bring these issues to the minister's attention.
"The opportunity (to meet with the minister) was about me highlighting some of the issues and where we have progressed on each of those projects," Mrs Williams said.
"The Houston Mitchell Drive and Pacific Highway intersection was certainly one of them."
Mrs Williams said while planning for safety improvements at the notorious intersection is underway, it doesn't mean there will be an overpass there by the end of this year or even next year.
"These significant infrastructure projects involve extensive planning," she said.
Following the death of Mr Parker last month, Transport for NSW installed warning signs on both approaches to the intersection on the Pacific Highway.
Two signs, each about 150 metres from the turn into Houston Mitchell Drive and radar posts have been installed at the intersection to activate the signs when there are vehicle movements in the detection zone.
Mrs Williams said the intersection is "becoming busier".
"I implore people to drive to the road conditions, make sure they're confident about a clear pathway across the intersection before they attempt to cross," she said.
Mrs Williams has been supportive of safety improvements at the site over the years.
"I'm confident that planning will continue. I raised these issues with the minister and I have invited her to Port Macquarie to come and see firsthand some of the concerns we have," she said.
The Bonny Hills Progress Association will hold a public meeting on June 21 to show the community's support for an overpass at the intersection.
"We have contacted all of the local politicians to inform them to come along to witness the public support for this matter," vice president of the Bonny Hills Progress Association Kathy Regan said.
"We are not making it a political forum. We feel (politicians) have had many opportunities to voice their thoughts and we're informing the community of what we've found out about the processes of getting an overpass there.
"It's a call for action on the death trap that is the Houston Mitchell Drive and Pacific Motorway intersection."
The meeting will be held at the Wauchope Bonny Hills Surf Life Saving Club, with a petition also being launched on the night.
"The meeting will be a chance for the public to show support for safety improvements," Ms Regan said.
"The petition will be started on the night and then will travel around to the community for more signatures."
The progress association is hoping for over 10,000 signatures in support of an overpass.
"We're hoping that the petition will then be lodged in parliament," Ms Regan said.
