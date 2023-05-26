OLD Bar rugby league co-captain-coach Mick Henry reveals in this week's On The Bench that he won't be coaching in 2024.
For that reason, he's determined to win a premiership with the Pirates this year.
Had Old Bar won last season's grand final, Henry said he'd he happily retired now.
The Old Bar Pirates take on the Taree City Bulls at Old Bar on Saturday, May 27.
In other fixtures, the Wauchope Blues take on the Port Macquarie Sharks at Wauchope's Lank Bain Sporting Complex, also on Saturday.
On Sunday, the Port City Breakers host the Forster-Tuncurry Hawks at Port Macquarie's Regional Stadium.
While the Macleay Valley Mustangs meet the Wingham Tigers at Kempsey's Verge Street Oval.
