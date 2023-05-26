Port Macquarie police are appealing for the public's assistance after an accident on Pembrooke Road earlier this week.
Port Macquarie News Senior Journalist Ruby Pascoe caught up with Mid North Coast Police District Chief Inspector Stuart Campbell, for an update on what has been keeping police busy.
About 4pm on Monday, May 22 a rider and passenger were travelling on a motorcycle west along Pembrooke Road, Pembrooke.
It's believed that a vehicle, possibly a Norco truck, has crossed to the incorrect side of the road.
This caused the motorcycle rider to take evasive action which caused the rider and passenger to fall from the motorcycle.
The truck failed to stop and drove away.
The rider was uninjured, however the passenger suffered grazes to her torso.
The motorcycle was extensively damaged in the incident.
Police are appealing to members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or have dash cam footage to contact Port Macquarie Police or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
A body, believed to be that of a man reported missing from North Haven, was found by police in bushland near Grant's Beach on Monday, May 22.
The 48-year-old was last seen on Sunday, May 21, leaving a caravan park in North Haven.
When he could not be located or contacted, he was reported missing to officers from the Mid North Coast Police District.
They issued an appeal for public assistance and began a search of the North Haven area, locating a body on Monday, May 22, off a beach track near Grants Beach.
Officers from the Mid North Coast Police District attended a car crash on Plummers Lane, Rainbow Reach about 8.45am on Monday, May 22.
The driver of the vehicle was believed to be in his 90s and died at the scene.
Police have said there are still sporadic instances of break and enters within the community.
"We haven't experienced a significant spike, however we constantly have police targeting offenders and areas to prevent those types of crimes," Chief Insp. Campbell said.
