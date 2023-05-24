Port Macquarie News
Two children taken to hospital after Port Macquarie crash; power to Hastings River Drive restored

By Ruby Pascoe, Sue Stephenson and Liz Langdale
Updated May 24 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 4:16pm
The bus has been removed from the scene of the crash. Power was restored around 4.45pm. Picture by Ruby Pascoe
Two children have been taken to hospital with minor injuries following an accident on Hastings River Drive on Wednesday, May 24.

