Two children have been taken to hospital with minor injuries following an accident on Hastings River Drive on Wednesday, May 24.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said the children were injured in a collision between an SUV and an empty school bus around 3.30pm, near the intersection with Kemp Street.
Witnesses say the vehicles collided as they were both travelling east.
The SUV was pushed onto the median strip, while one of the vehicles struck an electrical pole, cutting power to a large area around Hastings River Drive.
Raelene Myers, Community Relations Manager for Essential Energy, said power was turned off to approximately 1033 people, for safety reasons.
It has now been restored.
Police and Fire and Rescue personnel were also on the scene and worked to clear debris.
Traffic heading east remains slow. Drivers are urged to exercise caution.
