A joint high school and primary school event is encouraging students to think and look at the world with wonder and curiosity.
Hastings Secondary College hosted 360 Hastings Valley Public School students across its two campuses for a Paddock to Plate excursion on Wednesday, May 24.
There were seven primary schools involved in the event including Rollands Plains Upper Public School, Telegraph Point Public School, Port Macquarie Public School, Westport Public School, Hastings Public School, Tacking Point Public School and Lake Cathie Public School.
The young students got the opportunity to get up close to animals including cattle, chickens and rabbits.
They also viewed how food grows in a garden and learnt about how different vegetables can react to acidity and alkaline solutions during a science experiment.
Hastings Secondary College integration manager Leanne Jeffery said the event was a great opportunity for students to get hands on and expand on what they learn about in the classroom.
She said the experiences would help students who are tactile learners link their education to real-life experiences.
Mrs Jeffery said through the excursion, primary students are able to get more comfortable in the high school environment, which can assist their future transition.
A number of Hastings Secondary College student council representatives helped out on the day, as well as teachers.
Year 10 students Jamie Knott and Rock Munday are both part of the school's cattle team and were at the event.
They both have plans to continue their agricultural studies in their senior years and once they graduate.
Hastings Secondary College science head teacher Lisa Hall said the event was all about engaging young minds and to encourage them to think about looking at the world in a different way.
She said it's valuable for students to see how food is grown in the garden, and may aid them with picking food out while shopping at the supermarket.
