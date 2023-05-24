Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Hastings Secondary College hosts primary schools for Paddock to Plate event

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated May 24 2023 - 6:44pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A joint high school and primary school event is encouraging students to think and look at the world with wonder and curiosity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.