A Port Macquarie woman charged with a string of drugs and firearms offences has appeared in court after a warrant was issued for her arrest.
Jamie Lee Newnham, 23, is charged with offences relating to an illegal firearm and the cultivation of indoor hydroponic cannabis.
She has also been charged with "enhanced indoor cultivate prohibited plant - expose child".
Further charges of drug misuse and trafficking have also been added to the case against the 23-year-old.
Newnham was arrested on August 10, 2022 after a number of items were seized from two homes in Wauchope.
Those items included an unloaded sawn-off shotgun found under the bed in a main bedroom, gel guns, and a .303 rifle with a seated magazine concealed in a roll of carpet.
After she failed to appear in court, a warrant was issued for her arrest on May 4.
This warrant was executed on May 12.
Newnham appeared before Magistrate Georgina Darcy on May 24 when the case was mentioned in Port Macquarie Local Court.
The court heard Newnham appeared before the registrar following her warrant arrest where she was granted bail.
The prosecution said a date for a case conference has not been set and asked for the case to be adjourned so that the case conference can occur.
The case has been adjourned until July 20.
Newnham's bail is set to continue.
The case of Newnham's co-accused Joel Mitchell Fowler, 31, was mentioned in Port Macquarie Local Court on May 18.
Fowler was also arrested on August 10, 2022 following the search of two homes at Wauchope.
The case against the 31-year-old has been adjourned until June 8.
