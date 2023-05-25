Port Macquarie News
Scholarships help Charles Sturt University Port Macquarie students

By Lisa Tisdell
Updated May 25 2023 - 11:14pm, first published 2:30pm
Bachelor of Medical Radiation Science student Emily Vella says her accommodation scholarship will allow her more time to focus on study. Picture by Lisa Tisdell
Almost 60 scholarships, with a total value of $325,000, have been awarded to Charles Sturt University Port Macquarie students.

