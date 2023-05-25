Almost 60 scholarships, with a total value of $325,000, have been awarded to Charles Sturt University Port Macquarie students.
A Charles Sturt University Foundation Trust scholarship ceremony was held at the Port Macquarie campus on Tuesday, May 23.
Bachelor of Medical Radiation Science student Emily Vella was among the Charles Sturt Foundation Trust scholarships recipients.
She was awarded the Charles Sturt University Foundation Accommodation Scholarship valued at $5000 to help with on-campus accommodation costs.
Miss Vella said the financial assistance allowed her to quit one of her two jobs, giving her more time to focus on study.
"Having this [scholarship] saves a lot of stress," the second year student said.
Bachelor of Physiotherapy student Brett Nelson was awarded the Cerebral Palsy Alliance scholarship valued at $1500.
He will put the money towards accommodation costs during a five-week clinical placement at the Cerebral Palsy Alliance Nowra Centre.
Mr Nelson delivered the vote of thanks on behalf of the recipients during the Port Macquarie ceremony.
"We extend our heartfelt thanks to all scholarship donors who have generously supported us in achieving our educational goals," he said.
"Your financial assistance has relieved us of some of the financial burdens that come with studying at the university, such as placement costs, and allowing us to focus on our academic success.
"Your generosity motivates us to work harder and strive for excellence in our chosen fields."
Charles Sturt Foundation Trust CEO Sarah Ansell said the Port Macquarie ceremony was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the scholars and recognise the donors.
"It is just so wonderful to be able to bring our communities together and work together to make such a difference in the lives of our students," Mrs Ansell said.
Some 459 Charles Sturt Foundation Trust scholarships, valued at $3.3 million, were awarded across the university's four main campuses.
The criteria for the scholarships include academic excellence, motivation to succeed, community service and financial need.
Meanwhile, 150 Year 12 students from around Port Macquarie were among more than 2000 students nationwide to receive an early entry offer into a course at Charles Sturt University in 2024 under round one of the Charles Sturt Advantage program.
The program is a pathway into university before Year 12 students take their final exams.
It preferences personal attributes such as communication, empathy, resilience and motivation, and takes into consideration a student's academic aptitude, including Year 11 results, to determine their success as a student and in the workforce.
Charles Sturt associate director of admissions Peter Greening said the popularity of the early entry program was strong and provided Year 12 students with a sense of wellbeing as they go through an otherwise stressful final year of school.
