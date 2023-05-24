It was great to see so many fishos out in the cooler weather over the weekend, in pursuit of that fish of a lifetime.
Looking at the long-term forecast the coastline is about to get a hammering of wild weather on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Hopefully as we head into winter the weather calms a little for us fishos.
In the rivers, flathead action remains excellent with good fish coming from most parts of each river.
On the lure front, suspending hard bodies, soft vibes and soft plastics are all enjoying success, while bait fishos, prawns, whitebait and mullet strips have all been readily accepted.
Bream also remain first class with consistent reports from the breakwalls in the Camden Haven and Hastings rivers.
Mullet gut, mullet strips and yabbies will be the baits of choice, with evening sessions particularly productive.
Those throwing lures during the day have also been finding quality fish.
Luderick numbers have been hit and miss, however, there have been reports from Lake Cathie with a noticeable improvement in just the last few days.
On the mulloway front, a few reasonable school-sized fish have been found in the Macleay River and a few larger fish were caught off the breakwalls last week in the wash of the larger swell.
On the beaches, bream remain consistent with most stretches of sand worth a look.
Those using worms or pipis are also finding a few nice flathead.
Tailor are still quite active, particularly north of Port Macquarie, and around South West Rocks.
Fishing off the rocks, drummer remain terrific with consistent reports from most locations north and south of Port Macquarie.
The ledges around Shelly's and Miners Beach in Port Macquarie have been worth a look, although further south at Perpendicular Point generally produces well early in the season.
Tailor numbers remain solid with Point Plomer and Crescent Head producing some better-quality fish on either garfish or large lures.
A few well-conditioned winter bream are also around the washes.
As usual, the weather has been perfect mid-week but for the fishos looking to head out over the weekend, the forecast looks dismal.
Just be mindful that the annual whale migration has begun, and whale numbers have increased substantially over the past week, so keep a keen eye out when offshore.
For the fishos looking to head out wider there were a few reports of striped marlin and schools of slimy mackerel inside of the ridge in around that 100 - 200 metres of water.
