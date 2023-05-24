Port Macquarie News
Bryce Cook selected in NSW Country under-19 cricket squad ahead of 2024 World Cup

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
May 25 2023 - 4:00am
Bryce Cook (pictured playing for Waratah-Mayfield) has been selected for NSW Country under-19s. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Bryce Cook (pictured playing for Waratah-Mayfield) has been selected for NSW Country under-19s. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Bryce Cook's ability to "hit the stumps early in his spell" was a key factor that contributed to his selection in the 24-man NSW Country under-19 cricket squad.

