Bryce Cook's ability to "hit the stumps early in his spell" was a key factor that contributed to his selection in the 24-man NSW Country under-19 cricket squad.
Cook will also hope to feature when the final 14 names are read out later in the year ahead of the national championships in December at a yet to be determined location.
Cricket NSW pathways high performance team coach Dean Burke said the 18-year-old has a reputation for taking early wickets.
And that's vital during any national championship event.
"Bryce is renowned for getting early wickets with the new ball so he's a real strike weapon. On his day he's got the attributes to help us win matches," Burke said.
Following the national championships an Australian under-19 team will be selected and that team will compete at the 2024 Under-19 Cricket World Cup in Sri Lanka.
The teenager knows about representative level cricket after he impressed at both North Coast and then Colts level. He also represented Australia at under-15 level.
"Bryce has been in the country pathways system since then," Burke said.
Cook is right in the mix having been selected for the national championships in Adelaide as a "bottom age" player 12 months ago.
"This year he'll be top-age so will have got a lot out of the experience last year," Burke said.
"I'm sure he'll take some of those learning's and it will hold him in really good stead for this year's carnival if he's lucky enough to make the team."
The Port Macquarie Pirates product will continue to develop in the aim of making the final cut later in the year.
"He's in the top 20 players in country NSW and the top 40 players in the state when you put the metropolitan players in the mix as well," Burke said.
"We're really looking forward to watching him develop and see how he goes over the course of this season."
