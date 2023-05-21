Surf classic shifts focus from Town Beach to Rainbow Beach

Port Macquarie News
Bird Rock Surf Classic returns in style after three-year absence

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
May 21 2023 - 1:30pm
Attention turned to the longboards and finals day at what should have been the 43rd Bird Rock Memorial Surf Classic at Rainbow Beach on May 21.

