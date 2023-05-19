Port Macquarie News
On The Bench: Nav Willett joins Mick and Gary | May 19

Updated May 19 2023 - 11:29pm, first published 4:53pm
On The Bench with Mick McDonald and Gary Bridge, previews and reviews the week in Group 3.
The Wauchope Blues and Port Sharks play host this weekend in Round 4 of Group 3 rugby league.

