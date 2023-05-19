Warning signs are about to be installed on the Pacific Highway at Lake Innes on both approaches to the Houston Mitchell Drive intersection.
Transport for NSW will begin work on Monday, May 22, 20 days after the death of Camden Haven man Ian Parker.
Mr Parker, 82, died in a two-car collision at the notorious intersection. An elderly woman in the second vehicle was injured.
Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions in the area as solar powered vehicle activated signs are installed.
There will be two signs, each about 150 metres from the turn into Houston Mitchell Drive.
Radar posts will be installed at the intersection to activate the signs when there are vehicle movements in the detection zone.
Work will be carried out from 6am to 6pm weekdays and is expected to be completed by late May, weather permitting.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Stoppages of up to five minutes will occur during work hours, which may affect travel times.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic controllers.
Transport for NSW will also conduct routine traffic surveys at the intersection of Houston Mitchell Drive and Pacific Highway, south of Port Macquarie, with no expected impact on traffic.
The survey will use tube counts and a camera to monitor traffic movements between June 6 and 13.
There will be one camera located at the intersection and the tube counters will be placed across all four lanes of the Pacific Highway and across both lanes of Houston Mitchell Drive.
Motorists are also being advised of changed traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway from Monday May 22, at Coopernook.
One lane will be closed on the highway at Isaac Rose Bridge while repairs to the bridge joints are carried out.
Work will be carried out from 7am to 5pm until Thursday May 25, weather permitting.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Sue is an award-winning multi-platform journalist and academic and is responsible for ACM's North Coast titles; the Port Macquarie News, Macleay Argus, Camden Haven Courier and Mid Coast Observer.
