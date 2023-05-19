Port Macquarie News
Council moves to improve safety at Hastings River Drive pedestrian crossing

By Lisa Tisdell
Updated May 19 2023 - 11:32pm, first published 1:00pm
Signs alert motorists to the Hastings River Drive pedestrian crossing. Picture by Sue Stephenson
Signs alert motorists to the Hastings River Drive pedestrian crossing. Picture by Sue Stephenson

The council has decided to push ahead with traffic lights at the Hastings River Drive pedestrian crossing with design and investigation works to begin.

