The council has decided to push ahead with traffic lights at the Hastings River Drive pedestrian crossing with design and investigation works to begin.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council unanimously agreed to progress with design, investigation, cost estimation and approval through Transport for NSW for the signalisation of the Hastings River Drive pedestrian crossing.
The signalisation of the pedestrian crossing simply means to install traffic lights.
Cr Nik Lipovac said if the "council and Transport for NSW have the opportunity, as they were doing, to greatly reduce the near-misses and minor accidents at this site, then they also greatly reduced the chance of a tragic outcome as occurred on April 12".
The council launched a review into the level of safety at the crossing following the death of retired minister David Curtis, who was hit by a car at the crossing near Dixie Park.
The council took immediate action with variable warning signs positioned at the crossing's approaches. Flashing amber lights are being sourced for existing signs.
A report, containing six options to improve pedestrian safety at the crossing, went before the council meeting on Thursday, May 18.
Mayor Peta Pinson said it was very important that the council was measured but very proactive when it came to keeping the community safe on our roads.
"This is a pedestrian crossing that spans four lanes - two in each direction - in a very, very busy area of our city in Port Macquarie," she said.
Cr Pinson said she appreciated it was going to be a tough ask to get funding for the crossing's signalisation and to get the appropriate measures in place.
She stressed the importance of the work.
The council report said in consideration of the crossing's layout and position, it is acknowledged that it does not meet all current general criteria for a marked or signalised pedestrian crossing. Transport for NSW sets out pedestrian crossing guidelines.
Cr Lipovac said he appreciated councillors were provided with six options and he supported signalisation of the pedestrian crossing.
"However, I am not sure all residents will be comforted by the fact it could take between 12 or 18 months to implement, but like many council projects, further reports and funding options need to be considered and sourced, which as we know, take time," Cr Lipovac said.
Cr Lauren Edwards said she hoped the council could get the work done sooner rather than later.
Cr Lisa Intemann supported the recommendation.
"It is such a shame we are not likely to be able to implement the traffic signals for 12 to 18 months," she said.
The council will seek funding support for the crossing's signalisation from the state and federal governments.
A further report will be presented to the council about funding of construction work if the council is required to contribute to the cost.
The council noted that progressing with the signalisation project requires resourcing allocation and review of planned actions and projects within the 2023-2024 Operational Plan.
The operational plan is due to come before the June 2023 council meeting for adoption.
