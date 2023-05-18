Forging friendships and helping Australians in crisis Advertising Feature

Come and join the volunteers at Lifeline's Gordon Street op shop. They are a friendly bunch. Photo supplied.

Volunteering at an op shop means social connection and forged friendships for the many people who give up their time to help out.



This is the case at Lifeline's Gordon Street op shop.



Maureen Sommerton has been volunteering at the shop for the past five years after retiring from Tafe at Wauchope.

Maureen says she was going through a difficult period in her life and needed to find something positive to do with her time.

"I went to the Neighbourhood Centre and applied. The rest is history," says Maureen.

"I really love working here. I love the clothes as I'm interested in fashion, but it's more than just clothes, it's really is about helping people," she said.

"I've made a lot of lifelong friends, there's a lot of camaraderie, and it's a great part of my week.



"Everyone here has a story, and had sadness in our lives, and we all support each other, and are here for each other."

I've made a lot of lifelong friends, there's a lot of camaraderie, and it's a great part of my week. - Maureen Sommerton

What makes a good volunteer according to Maureen is having energy, enthusiasm and flexibility.

"You need to be prepared to muck in with any jobs and get along with everyone," said Maureen.

"Donations are always welcome. Good quality and clean clothes and furniture are always appreciated. Before you donate, ask yourself first if you would buy it?"

"You can pop in or park around the back, there's always someone who can help."

Are you a good listener?

It's not just at the shop you can volunteer. Lifeline Mid Coast is always looking for good listeners to become Telephone Crisis Supporters.

About Lifeline

Lifeline Mid Coast is built on a commitment to reach out to those in crisis, whenever they need it and wherever they are, offering real support when difficulties seem overwhelming.

This is a not-for-profit organisation providing charitable purpose activities consistent with charities to promote the prevention, intervention and postvention of behaviour that is harmful to our communities including suicide and self-harm.

Lifeline Mid Coast contributes to the national crisis line 13 11 14, answering more than 26,000 callers in crisis a year.

