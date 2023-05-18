The case against a Port Macquarie man charged with a string of weapons and drug offences has had one charge of supplying prohibited drug withdrawn.
Joel Mitchell Fowler, 31, did not appear before Magistrate Georgina Darcy when the case was mentioned in Port Macquarie Local Court on May 18.
Fowler was arrested on August 10, 2022 after a number of items were seized from two homes in Wauchope, including an unloaded sawn-off shotgun found under the bed in a main bedroom, gel guns, and a .303 rifle with a seated magazine concealed in a roll of carpet.
During the search, police also allegedly located an amount of ammunition and two well-maintained hydroponic cannabis "set-ups".
Fowler is also charged with "enhanced indoor cultivate prohibited plant - expose child".
He is facing 18 charges relating to drugs and illegal firearms offences.
Fowler was represented by his lawyer Matthew Lindeman when the case was mentioned before Magistrate Darcy on May 18.
Mr Lindeman told the court that the case would "go to committal on the next occasion for sentence".
The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) filed an amended charge certificate which will see the charge of supplying prohibited drug withdrawn.
Bail was not applied for and it was formally refused.
The case has been adjourned until June 8.
