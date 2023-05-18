Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Court and Crime

One drug charge dropped in Wauchope firearms case

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
May 19 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the weapons siezed from a home in Wauchope. Pictures from file and NSW Police
One of the weapons siezed from a home in Wauchope. Pictures from file and NSW Police

The case against a Port Macquarie man charged with a string of weapons and drug offences has had one charge of supplying prohibited drug withdrawn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.