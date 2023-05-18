May 18, 2023: This week in the calendar marks as one of the most important weekends of surfing in the Hastings area; the Bird Rock Memorial.
This surfing contest starts today and continues through Saturday and Sunday.
We pause to remember all the past surfers, both men and women, who have passed away (some while out surfing).
Looking back, most, if not all, surfed with Bobby Rosenbaum, Peter Hudson and myself in the 60's, 70's, 80's, 90's and towards 2000's.
It all kicks off today with a gathering at the memorial above Town Beach around 7am.
After that the "old boards" rule, with all contestants riding on a board made before 1980.
Yes, it's true I have been invited along with my surfing mate Cherie to compete on Friday at "Towns" in the retro board competition.
Paul from SFD has kindly lent us a couple of relics that look more like Noahs Ark - LOL.
The real competition starts at Bonny Hills on Saturday, so get down and support this great event for the Hastings surfing community.
Now to the surf conditions. Swell will be building with a solid 2-3m on Friday, falling to 1.5m through Monday onwards.
The winds will be gusting up to 15 knots at times but falling off as the day goes on. Tides will be large in the early morning and late afternoon.
This will create large peaks, especially at Townies, wedging up and generating a lot of heavy foam.
"Chiddles", halfway from Chickens to Middles, will have some weird shapes.
If you look at the shape of a spoon, that tends to be the shape at "Chiddles".
Good luck getting on the good side of the spoon otherwise your mates will watch you wipe out.
Overall, sand at Towns has covered most of the rocks and the holes have filled in.
Flynn's has not got good banks with the sand positioned at the north end.
Shelly is ok, but please read the conditions before you paddle out.
Lighthouse currently has a very large gutter running down the beach about 30 metres out and conditions are poor.
Bonny Hills is like Towns with sand filling most holes and reasonable waves.
North Haven is steady as it goes.
Water temperature should be sitting around the 19-20 degrees mark.
On the weekend, when you paddle out, pause for a moment and reflect on all the past surfers that have come before, on all types of watercrafts, who have made it possible for us to enjoy the waves today.
