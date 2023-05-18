Port Macquarie News
New charges: driver accused of intending to hit pedestrians in Port Macquarie

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated May 18 2023 - 10:17pm, first published 3:02pm
Port Macquarie Courthouse. Picture, file
Port Macquarie Courthouse. Picture, file

Additional charges have been added to the case against a Port Macquarie man accused of hitting and seriously injuring three pedestrians on Hastings River Drive late last year.

Ruby Pascoe

