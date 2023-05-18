Additional charges have been added to the case against a Port Macquarie man accused of hitting and seriously injuring three pedestrians on Hastings River Drive late last year.
Grant William Cruse, 32, appeared before Magistrate Georgina Darcy in Port Macquarie Local Court on May 18.
The new charges added to the case include two counts of causing grievous bodily harm to a person with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.
No pleas have been entered for these new charges.
Cruse is also charged with two counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and fail to stop and assist after vehicle impact.
He has pleaded not guilty to these charges.
The 32-year-old was charged after three male pedestrians were allegedly struck by a Toyota Landcruiser being driven by Cruse at about 9pm on Friday October 14, 2022 on Hastings River Drive.
Police say the men, along with a fourth person who wasn't injured, were walking east on the footpath when the SUV, travelling west, left the roadway and struck them. The driver allegedly fled the scene.
Cruse attended Port Macquarie Police Station at 2am on Saturday, October 15, where he was arrested.
The three victims - aged 18, 45 and 50 - were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Port Macquarie District Hospital.
The 18-year-old man was later airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition, with head, leg, and pelvic injuries.
When the matter was mentioned before Magistrate Darcy on May 18, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) confirmed there is no date set for a case conference, however one is being organised.
"The DPP has now certified the charges they intend to proceed with against you," Magistrate Darcy said when addressing Cruse.
"The matter is now moving into the next phase of the early appropriate guilty plea process."
The case has been adjourned until July 20.
The 32-year-old's bail is set to continue.
