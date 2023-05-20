Road planning into the future was among the matters raised during a council update to business leaders.
About 70 people attended a Port Macquarie-Hastings Council update hosted by Business Port Macquarie at Charles Sturt University Port Macquarie.
The road planning response followed a question from an audience member.
The council took the controversial orbital road proposal off the table in early 2022.
The council's CEO, Dr Clare Allen, said the council was working with Transport for NSW in terms of congestion.
She also cited the $111 million Ocean Drive duplication, John Oxley Drive upgrade planning and Lake Road stages two and three upgrade planning.
"We also know that alone isn't going to help unless we have an integrated transport strategy, which means we need to have more footpaths, more bike paths, more alternative transport use," Dr Allen said.
The council recently adopted the Regional Integrated Transport Strategy to guide transport planning and decision-making for the road network over the long term.
Council director Robert Fish said the integrated transport plan was the next step.
"That will look at the next 10 years and slightly beyond that just in terms of what we need to do across our network to address those key issues around growth and congestion," he said.
The council is working on the plan in collaboration with Transport for NSW.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
