Port Macquarie police initiated several high-speed vehicle pursuits in the week ending May 17, which coincided with National Road Safety week.
Port Macquarie News Senior Journalist Ruby Pascoe caught up with Chief Inspector Stuart Campbell, for the first of our weekly updates of what has been keeping police busy.
About 9.45pm on Friday, May 12, officers from the Mid North Coast Police District attempted to stop a vehicle on Herons Creek Road, Herons Creek.
The driver failed to stop so police initiated a pursuit.
The vehicle continued along Herons Creek Road before heading north on the Pacific Highway for 21 kilometres.
The driver reached speeds of over 200km/h.
Police deployed tyre deflation spikes, which were successful.
The driver continued to avoid police, until the damaged vehicle struck a median strip and came to rest down an embankment on Rawdon Island Road.
The driver, a 31-year-old male from the Wauchope area, was arrested and charged with six offences including driving an unregistered vehicle, fail to stop and possessing drugs.
He was refused bail to appear at Port Macquarie Local Court on May 24.
About 10.30pm on Saturday, May 13, police attempted to stop a white Holden utility on High Street, Wauchope.
The driver failed to stop and a police pursuit was initiated.
The vehicle continued along High Street, reaching speeds of up to 130km/h.
Police continued the pursuit along the Oxley Highway before the vehicle came to a stop.
Two occupants fled from the vehicle - the driver and a passenger - with police initiating a foot pursuit.
Both occupants were arrested a short distance away, with the 21-year-old driver charged with failing to stop and initiating a police pursuit; drive vehicle while suspended; and low range PCA (second offence).
About 4.55pm on Tuesday, May 16, Mid North Coast Police were conducting random roadside breath testing at South Kempsey when a vehicle failed to stop and ignored directions to pull over.
The driver of the vehicle continued to drive away, with police initiating a pursuit.
The vehicle continued southbound on the Pacific Highway, reaching speeds of up to 180km/h.
Officers terminated the pursuit due to safety concerns.
The vehicle was found a short time later on Upper South Creek Road, however the driver had fled.
The 31-year-old man was arrested by police a short distance away, after he was found hiding in tall grass.
He was charged with a number of offences including failing to stop during police pursuit, exceed speed limit in excess of 45km/h and drive while licence suspended.
He has been refused bail to appear at Kempsey Local Court on June 22.
Chief Insp. Campbell said this is a timely reminder during Road Safety Week to encourage drivers to adhere to the directions of police.
"Police are mindful of initiating police pursuits because of the dangers they can pose to both police and the drivers," he said.
"We encourage people to stop immediately when signalled by the police to do so.
"Not doing so can result in a significant collision and injuries and can result in incarceration for the offender."
Police have also been called to mental health and property crime incidents over the past week.
People with information regarding certain incidents listed here are encouraged to contact Port Macquarie Police or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
