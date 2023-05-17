Port Macquarie News
Australian Surfing Championships to return to Port Macquarie

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated May 17 2023 - 9:55pm, first published 2:30pm
Local surfer Jack Swan in action at last year's Australian titles. Picture by Paul Jobber
Local surfer Jack Swan in action at last year's Australian titles. Picture by Paul Jobber

Port Macquarie will again be the epicentre of the Australian Surf Championships for nearly three weeks in August.

