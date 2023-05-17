Port Macquarie will again be the epicentre of the Australian Surf Championships for nearly three weeks in August.
The region has been confirmed as host of the 2023 event which follows on from the success of last year's tournament.
Up to 400 competitors are set to converge on the Mid North Coast town and Surfing Mid North Coast regional director Wayne Hudson - who competed in 2022 - said it would be great for the area.
"The waves were pumpin' last year when I was in it and it was cookin'," he said.
"Our area is great because it's got so many different beaches and coves you can surf at so you can move around, make it (the tournament) mobile and get the best waves on the coast.
"I didn't hear any negative feedback [last year] so it's a no-brainer for Surfing Australia and Surfing NSW to come back."
Hudson was confident competitors would see plenty of waves which would also benefit the local business community.
Hosting the event for a second-straight year would also provide another opportunity for up-and-coming surfers to see first-hand the level they needed to get to.
"It allows our grommets the opportunity to see what they have to surf like to get through to semi-finals and last year Reef Heazelwood was one or two positions off CT a couple of years before."
Surfing Australia chief executive officer Chris Mater said they look forward to seeing some of Australia's best surfers return to Port Macquarie to battle it out in the hope of being crowned a national champion.
"This event is one of the biggest and most prestigious on the Surfing Australia calendar with the Australian Shortboard titles the highest-rated event on the National Open Rankings," he said.
"There's a lot on the line and no doubt competition will be fierce."
Surfing NSW chief executive Luke Madden said they were "stoked" to see the return of the championships to the Port Macquarie region.
"It offers incredible surf breaks from Town Beach to North Haven so our competitors will not be short of options," he said.
"Every year the level and quality of surfing exceed everyone's expectations. Couple this with the hospitality of the local Port Macquarie community and we are looking forward to this monumental event in such a beautiful pocket of the NSW coastline."
Entry to the Australian titles is by state qualification or invitation.
The Australian Surf Championships will run from August 4-21.
