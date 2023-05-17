Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

MacKillop College qualifies for year 7/8 state final of All-Schools touch football

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated May 17 2023 - 9:46pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MacKillop College has booked their spot in the state final of the All-Schools touch football tournament despite falling at the final hurdle of the Mid-North Coast carnival at Tuffins Lane on May 17.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.