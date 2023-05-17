MacKillop College has booked their spot in the state final of the All-Schools touch football tournament despite falling at the final hurdle of the Mid-North Coast carnival at Tuffins Lane on May 17.
Their year 7/8 girls team were defeated 7-0 by a classy Hunter Sports High School from Gateshead while their year 7/8 boys were beaten 5-4 by St Josephs Regional College in extra time.
Hunter Sports defeated St Clare's Taree 10-0 in the girls semi-final while MacKillop qualified for the final with a 7-2 win over Manning Valley.
MacKillop defeated St Clare's 4-3 in the boys semi-final while St Josephs defeated St Columba 7-2.
The top two in each division progress to the next stage in August.
NSW Touch game development officer Cameron Maxwell said the weather did little to dampen the spirits of the year 7/8 boys and girls teams.
"The day has gone really well; there's been a bit of rain around but the kids are enjoying it and that's what we're here for," he said.
"After today we get a first and second place who will go to the All-Schools state final in August. There they will play the winners of other regions [around New South Wales] such as South Coast, Hunter, Western and North West."
Port Macquarie was represented by MacKillop, St Josephs Regional and St Columba Anglican colleges while Manning Valley and Kempsey Adventist joined Hunter Sports High School from Gateshead.
Camden Haven High School also competed on the day.
"We've the schools on the Mid North Coast from Forster up to Kempsey. We do have one school here from the Hunter that's travelled up so it's really good to see teams coming outside their region," Maxwell said.
The year 9/10 day will be held on May 18 before the Mid North Coast mixed challenge for year 11 and 12 teams is held on May 25.
