The council has a "massive" operational plan, outstanding flood damage to repair and major water and sewer projects in the pipeline, business representatives heard.
Business Port Macquarie hosted a 2023 Port Macquarie-Hastings Council presentation and update at Charles Sturt University Port Macquarie on Tuesday, May 16.
Mayor Peta Pinson and council's CEO Dr Clare Allen addressed the 70-strong gathering and answered questions.
Business representatives raised matters important to them.
Questions centred around the controversial axing of most of council's committees, working parties and groups; draft operational plan priorities; attracting businesses to the area; roads and traffic congestion; and, improving the zoning certificate issuing system.
Dr Allen provided a council operational update.
The presentation to Business Port Macquarie coincided with the exhibition period of the council's draft 2023-24 operational plan or to-do list.
Dr Allen said the draft operational plan had $185 million just in community infrastructure projects.
Submissions are open on the draft plan until Sunday, May 21.
"We have really raised the profile in terms of letting people know what we are doing and trying to get as much feedback [as possible]," Dr Allen said.
She outlined the Fixing Country Bridges Program, largely funded by the state government.
Over the next 12 months, 13 timber bridges will be replaced with nine concrete structures and four culverts.
"Our community has been waiting a long time," Dr Allen said.
"These bridges are literally quite dilapidated, so this is revolutionary for our community."
Then there is the flood recovery work.
Council staff and contractors have completed 713 projects or 71 per cent of the flood-related damage. The repair cost to date has been more than $23 million.
The March 2021, November 2021 and March/April 2022 floods left a trail of damage with more than 1000 impacted locations across the region.
Roads, bridges, parks, reserves, footpaths, beaches, waterways, canals, stormwater assets and recreation amenities were damaged.
On the development application front, the gathering heard that processing times have increased.
The monthly gross average processing time for the last quarter was 89 days, compared to the previous year's average of 71 days.
The net monthly average was 64 days, up from the previous year's average of 54 days.
Dr Allen said there had been a high volume of applications.
She also spoke about planning milestones for the Thrumster Wastewater Treatment Plant and Cowarra Water Treatment Plant projects.
Cr Pinson, in her address, said we were a region of opportunity and prosperity and we needed to work together to ensure that continued.
"No other business has the contact points with over 7000 businesses," she said about the council.
Cr Pinson said $340 million was going to be spent on the community, if the budget was adopted in June, and the spend benefited residents, businesses and visitors.
"Put simply, the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council is a business that is unique but it is complex," Cr Pinson said.
Cr Pinson said how encouraged she was to see the wheels of change rapidly turning and it gave her such hope for the future.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
