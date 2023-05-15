Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Port Macquarie Dolphins have mixed results at North East Junior League basketball round

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated May 17 2023 - 9:06am, first published May 16 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Port Macquarie Dolphins consolidated their position on top of the under-14 girls North Eastern Junior League basketball division one ladder in Port Macquarie on May 13 and 14.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.