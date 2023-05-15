Joe Kable's second-half strike was all that was needed to ensure Macleay Valley claimed all three points in a 1-0 win over Port United on Saturday (May 13) at Rangers Park.
Rangers defended stoutly for the final 20 minutes under immense pressure from United to move alongside them into equal-second on the ladder.
Port United coach Brett Swain said that the game was a good experience for his players.
"We made a bit of a mistake from the back into the midfield and...[the Rangers] just played a through ball which caught us on the counter-attack," he said.
"It's good we created chances and obviously early in the season it shows us what we've got to work on and what we've got to do better."
It was the Port Macquarie side's first defeat of the season and a match Rangers coach Jason Coleman described as a "very physical game".
"[It] was a very high intensity game for the full 90 minutes," Coleman said.
"The last 20 minutes we defended like we really meant it."
After Kable found the back of the net following a clever pass from Sam Applegate, Rangers then spent the rest of the game defending.
"[Port United] basically started to send numbers forward to try and get a goal back at us but our players marked up really well," Coleman said.
Goal keeper Jack McAlister made multiple saves for the team, standing out in his first year playing for first grade.
"It was a great team effort to be quite honest," Coleman said.
"Considering we came off a bit of a defeat the week before, attitudes have changed and team morale is back on a high which is great."
Coleman said the team will be keeping the same mentality and attitude for the upcoming game against the Kempsey Saints on Saturday, May 20.
"Every game has got to be played at the same intensity," he said.
"So the goal... is to keep that intensity up, keep moving forward and just have that great attitude."
