THE NSW Rugby League will view footage of a brawl in the Wingham vs Wauchope North Coast Women's Rugby League game played at Wingham on Saturday May 13, to determine if more players are charged.
The fight erupted just before halftime and it has been alleged that one player came off the bench to become involved.
Three players were sent off by referee Eric Droguett - Tahee French and Nyoka Dumas from Wingham and Colleen Lardner from Wauchope.
Clubs from Group Three, the Hastings League and Group Two are involved with the North Coast Women's competition, Group Three chief executive Mal Drury explained.
As is the case with Group Three judicial matters now, this process will be handled by the NSWRL.
"They have footage of the incident and they're viewing it today,'' Mr Drury said on May 15.
"Other players could be charged.''
Mr Drury was the group official at the game.
Wauchope won the encounter 36-0.
