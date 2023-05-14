With two recent victories on the North Coast under his belt, October Revolution is poised for further success in the Steeline Handicap at Port Macquarie on Tuesday.
The son of Russian Revolution was responsible for a narrow win over La Vesuvius at Taree in early April and the form has since been well franked with the place getter landing the major prize at his next two starts.
Ben Looker came from near the rear of the field on the Neil Godbolt trained gelding at his recent Port appearance a month ago before weaving a passage down the home straight to claim a dominant victory over Halliday Road and Adamdeeant.
The prominent local hoop recently cracked the ton in the current state riding title and a further two Queensland wins takes him to seventh in the Australian Premiership behind James Orman, Aaron Bullock and James McDonald.
Following a recent transfer from the Hayes training establishment in Victoria, Godbolt has obviously found the key to October Revolution and it is significant the astute trainer has engaged Looker to continue his successful run aboard the galloper.
The main danger centres around Outreach to Henry with the Wayne Wilkes trained gelding showing speed in Highway company at Gosford last weekend before being run down over the concluding stages by Remlaps Commander and company.
The stable is firing at the moment and with a shortened distance assignment from his recent effort, Outreach to Henry could dictate terms to suit while consideration should also be given to Shikanic despite his weight impost.
Oakfield Mahogany is an interesting runner in the John Oxley Motors Handicap and resumes from a compulsory break with a recent barrier trial win at Wyong in preparation for the assignment.
The son of Capitalist was a consistent performer for the Damien Lane stable when previously in work and the appointment of Aaron Bullock provides plenty of confidence for a successful resumption to racing.
The race meeting is a wonderful opportunity to recognise two remarkable local personalities in the shape of Kerrie Borger and Margaret De Gonneville.
Borger was the first female bookmaker registered on Country NSW racecourses and for much of her career has been the only women regularly fielding.
Servicing punters across the NSW Mid North Coast since 1996, Kerrie initially faced an uphill battle to be accepted by her male peers, but a long career fielding on course over several decades is a testament to her skill and success.
With a view to her daughter, Jo-Anne, eventually taking over the stand and on course business, as well as future travel opportunities, Kerrie will retire from regular bookmaking in July 2023.
The Port Macquarie Race Club recognises Kerrie's significant contribution to the NSW racing industry and wishes her well for the future.
It is also great to recognise the amazing career of one of our finest trainers in the shape of Margaret De Gonneville with a race named in her honour.
Born in New Zealand, Margaret moved to Australia in 1956 where she set up a riding schoolin Centennial Park, not far from Randwick racecourse before being afforded the opportunity to ride trackwork for the legendary trainer, Tommy Smith.
In 1974, Margaret tried her luck as a jockey where she rode in the first all-ladies race inAustralia and in 1977 was the first female jockey to win a registered race in Australia.
De Gonneville turned her hand to the training caper in the early eighties and has been extremely successful from her Canterbury and Rosehill bases before relocating to Port some 16 years ago.
Port Macquarie Race Club would like to congratulate Margaret on a stellar career and all in racing wish her the very best for the future with her small but competitive group of horses in work, headlined by Golden Breeze in the final event on the card.
Racing continues with a stand-alone meeting in NSW on May 29 and a reminder that general admission tickets can be pre-booked on-line or purchased on race day for this meeting. Further information regarding reserved seating is available by contacting the Port Macquarie Race Club office on 02 6581 1964 or email on admin@portmacquarieraceclub.com.au.
All roads will then lead to the circuit on June 18 when the Wauchope Jockey Club host their major day of racing featuring the $40,000 Wauchope Cup and $30,000 Sprint program.
