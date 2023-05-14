Hundreds of people have celebrated local produce and businesses at the second Know Your Producer Festival on May 14.
Port Macquarie restaurant Twotriplefour organised the festival held at Cassegrain Wines following the success of last year's event.
The event featured a range of markets, food trucks and craft beer breweries to spotlight local businesses in the area, with the aim to celebrate "our beautiful area" and "showcase many of the wonderful independent businesses that call it home".
Co-owner of Twotriplefour Pete Cutcliffe said organisers were expecting a big crowd after the success of last year's inaugural festival.
"Last year there was a really good community vibe and people really got behind it," he said.
"We had people asking if we were going to do it again."
The festival got underway at 11am, with more than 1500 people making their way through the gates by 12.30pm.
"Last year we held the festival in March and this year we thought holding it on Mother's Day and having kids activities would be a good addition to the festival and draw more people out here," Mr Cutcliffe said.
There were over 90 stalls showcasing locally produced items. Organisers also called for more farmers to get involved this year.
"We want the Know Your Producer Festival to raise awareness for what the Mid North Coast produces," Mr Cutcliffe said.
"There's such a wide range of people who produce really amazing things here and we should be supporting them and helping everyone support local.
"From farmers, to artisan markets and distilleries and breweries. Locals should be showing off what they produce."
While there were a few grey clouds in the sky, the weather held out for most of the day.
"All the hard work in organising it is worth it when you see all the people with happy faces," Mr Cutcliffe said.
