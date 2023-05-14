Sea of pink in Port Macquarie for annual Mother's Day Classic

Over 550 people donned their best bright pink outfits for the annual Port Macquarie Mother's Day Classic.
Westport Park was a sea of pink on May 14, with people of all ages participating in the five kilometre walk or run to raise vital funds for breast cancer research.
Volunteer co-organiser Kylie Bulmer said the numbers for this year's fundraiser were promising.
"We had 560 registrations online, but we also had people turning up on the morning to register, so I think the number will be a lot higher," she said.
"It's been a slow comeback since covid, but it's really good to see people getting involved again and supporting the initiative."
The 2023 Mother's Day Classic is the ninth year the event has run in Port Macquarie.
One in seven Australian women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and one in 700 men.
Ambassador Irene Mifsud spoke of her experience being diagnosed with stage four lobular breast cancer at 49 in 2018.
"It was a very frightening time and I was in shock for a few months," she said.
"Because of research, my particular breast cancer was able to be treated with a less invasive treatment."
Ms Mifsud said that in 2018 she did not think she would be standing here today.
"I'm here, over five years on from my diagnosis," she said.
"I live my life always looking forward to a new day and enjoying my gift of time."
Funds raised from the day will be donated to two organisations, the National Breast Cancer Foundation and the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute.
"We ask the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute each year what they need and we fundraise a gift for them as well as donating funds for the National Breast Cancer Foundation," Ms Bulmer said.
Over 1.5 million people have participated in the Mother's Day Classic across Australia over the past 25 years, donating $41.5 million to fund life-changing breast cancer research.
Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women in Australia and sadly, nine Australians die from it every day.
The Mother's Day Classic was held in 73 locations across the country.
