IF patience is a virtue, then Wingham Rugby League players need to become virtuous and quick smart.
The Tigers defeated Wauchope in the round three Group Three Rugby League game at Wingham, with the final scoreline of 28-6 indicating it was a comfortable victory. It wasn't. Wingham dominated field position for much of the 80 minutes but took until the last 10 minutes to seal the result.
Captain-coach Mitch Collins agreed his side gets impatient and push passes or attempt Hail Mary plays, particularly early in the tackle count. With the amount of ball the Tigers had, they should have won by 40.
"We're trying to score points from the wrong end of the field, but we keep dropping the ball and then give away back-to-back penalties,'' Collins said.
Wingham were on the attack for nearly all the first half, but only led 12-0 at the break.
"When we get down near the (opposition) line we seem to drop it around tackle two or three,'' he said.
"That crucifies us, especially against better sides. That's something we have to work on...keeping the pressure on and getting repeat sets.''
The game also marked prop Shannon Martin's return to the Tigers, with the paperwork finalised on Friday night. Martin signed with Wingham earlier in the year then opted not to play due to work commitments. He ran the water for previous club, Old Bar the week before, ironically against Wingham.
"I thought he was unreal for us and was probably was one our best through the middle, he's a good addition to the club,'' Collins said.
He added that classy backrower Kyran Bubb had a great game.
"He a handy ball player around the ruck and he gives us more options.''
Michael Rees was sound on the wing. Rees has had more positions than the Karma Sutra for Wingham over the years, alternating between the forwards and the backs.
"He's there to take the tough carries and nearly every week he tops the tackle count,'' Collins said.
Five-eighth Nash Atkins also turned in a smart performance and his combination with halfback Harry Lewis is a work in progress that is going in the right direction.
Wauchope coach Tony Pascoe said the Blues made too many errors.
"The effort was there but you can't really expect to win when you drop that much ball,'' he said.
"At halftime we were pretty confident that if we held the ball in the second half that we'd be in with a good show. But you don't hold the ball you don't win.
"We're struggling for numbers - we had no fresh reserves, they all had to play reserve grade. But we'll get better.''
Big second rower Ralulu Salimoni looks a handy gain for the Blues and his tough carries on the edge worried the Wingham defence.
Wingham opened their account when Bubb sent a perfectly timed pass to centre Matt Bridge, who sliced through the gap to score for Fletcher Lewis to add the extras. Despite bombarding the Wauchope line, Wingam only scored one more first half try when young lock Kurt Fowles shifted the ball right to give Fletcher Lewis pace and he did the rest to plant the ball near the touchline. He then kicked the goal to bring up the dozen.
It took Wauchope until 10 minutes into the second half to finally get near the Wingham tryline, but the Blues couldn't break their duck. That didn't happen until the winger Ken Bain scooted down the touchline to cross in the corner. Halfback Will Ramsay added the conversion, but it was 22-6 with only four minutes remaining.
JJ Gibson, Bubb and Atkins scored second half tries for Wingham. Rees kicked two conversion as Fletcher Lewis limped off midway through the half.
Wingham 28 (M Bridge, F Lewis, JJ Gibson, K Bubb, N Atkins tries, F Lewis 2, M Rees 2 goals) defeated Wauchope 6 (K Bain try, W Ramsay goal).
Reserve grade: Wingham 49 defeated Wauchope 30
Under 18s: Wauchope 26 defeated Wingham 4.
League tag: Port Sharks 26 defeated Wingham 4
Mid North Coast Women's Rugby League: Wauchope 36 defeated Wingham 0
