Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Port Macquarie Sharks defeated by Old Bar Pirates in Group 3 rugby league match

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated May 13 2023 - 6:27pm, first published 6:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Port Macquarie Sharks had a day to forget as poor ball control reared its head again during a comprehensive 30-6 defeat at the hands of Old Bar Pirates on May 13.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.