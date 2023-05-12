Narelle subs in for Gary for On the Bench, May 12

NARELLE Salmon was a more-than-capable fill-in host for her brother, Gary Bridge, in On The Bench for May 12.
It was almost a case All In The Family as Narelle's son-in-law, Jordan Worboys, the Old Bar rugby league co-captain-coach, was this week's guest.
Narelle also showed her culinary skills by generously supplying a meal for co-host Mick McDonald to eat while he watched the Roosters tackle Penrith. (For the record, the Panthers won - 48-4.)
