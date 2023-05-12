In good news; our doors are open again!

Say g'day to Cindy and Kera.
Theirs are the friendly faces you'll see when you visit the new Port News office at the corner of Gordon and Grant streets in Port Macquarie.
Since our move from Lord Street, everyone's been busily working behind closed doors to get the office ready.
Much to Scoop's delight, we've flung those doors open again and are back to welcoming you in-person.
Scoop's our Hello Koalas ambassador. Painted by Rebekah Brown, he's no stranger to news, having been the subject of his own koala-napping in 2016.
When you walk up the steps, why not stop for a selfie. He'll be there proudly displaying a hint of the Superman shield, just like his reporter alter-ego Clark Kent.
Once inside, Cindy and Kera will not only point you in the direction of our own Clark Kents and Lois Lanes, they'll also whip up your Classifieds ad in a flash, for both digital and print.
And they'll have print copies of the Port News, Macleay Argus and Camden Haven Courier at the ready.
They can even show you how to become a digital subscriber to the Port News, which comes with access to ACM's extensive news network, including the Argus, Courier and Newcastle Herald.
If you want to make an appointment to see me or our Media Sales Manager Gee Hassan, our emails, phone numbers and office mailing address can be found at the bottom of our websites. When you arrive Cindy and Kera can help you sign-in.
Clearly we're putting our best faces forward; we're looking forward to seeing all yours again, too.
PS: To all women carers out there, no matter your role or connection, have a fabulous Sunday.
Sue Stephenson
Editor
Sue is an award-winning multi-platform journalist and academic and is responsible for ACM's North Coast titles; the Port Macquarie News, Macleay Argus, Camden Haven Courier and Mid Coast Observer.
