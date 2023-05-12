Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Our nurses acknowledged for their 'dedication and bravery' on International Nurses Day

By Newsroom
Updated May 12 2023 - 7:44pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nurses across the Mid North Coast Local Health District today, May 12. Pictures, MNCLHD
Nurses across the Mid North Coast Local Health District today, May 12. Pictures, MNCLHD

Nurses across the Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) are being recognised and celebrated today, May 12.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.