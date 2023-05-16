A motion will be put to councillors this week recommending the installation of traffic lights at the pedestrian crossing on Hastings River Drive.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council launched a review into the level of safety at the crossing following the death of retired Anglican minister David Curtis, who was hit by a car at the crossing near Dixie Park on April 12.
Councillors will consider six options to improve pedestrian safety. These are:
The recommended option from council staff is the signalisation of the existing pedestrian crossing, which simply means to install traffic lights.
Council's community infrastructure director Robert Fish said the "comprehensive report" also outlines the background of the pedestrian crossing and its safety.
"We've compiled some data in terms of usage and vehicle speeds," he said.
"We've also outlined what we have done in terms of immediate action at the crossing and also solutions to move forward with what will better address safety at that location."
"Immediate" action taken by council following David Curtis' death has seen variable warning signs.
"We're also looking at getting flashing lights in place on existing signs at the crossing," Mr Fish said.
Council is also working with police and Transport for NSW around compliance at the location in terms of vehicle speeds and adherence to pedestrians' right of way at the crossing.
"We've recommended to investigate a signalised pedestrian crossing at that location. If council were to resolve in that manner, that would mean we would commence design and investigation works," Mr Fish said.
After council announced it would review the crossing, Port News Editor Sue Stephenson visited a number of crossings in Port Macquarie and found at least two others, Shelly Beach and Kennedy Drive, in need of attention.
At the launch of National Road Safety Week initiatives on May 12, mayor Peta Pinson said there have been a "couple of tragedies recently on our roads" and that we need to work on "stopping that number from increasing", however she declined to comment on the findings of the review.
Separate to National Road Safety Week initiatives announced on May 12, council will also install a number of thermoplastic patches at pedestrian crossings across the LGA.
More than 20 signs branded with the message "Look out, before you step out" will be installed at pedestrian crossings, including the Hastings River Drive crossing.
Mr Fish said the death of David Curtis "flagged" the initiative with council staff.
"This particular campaign has been something that's statewide and it's really about ensuring that pedestrians are making sure it's safe to cross the road," he said.
"Where there are marked pedestrian crossings, [pedestrians] do have the right of way, but it's about ensuring that it is safe to cross before doing so."
The signs will also be installed at a number of other pedestrian crossings flagged as potentially unsafe. These include crossings on Pacific Drive, Kennedy Drive, High Street in Wauchope, Ocean Drive in North Haven and Bold Street in Laurieton.
