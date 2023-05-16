Port Macquarie News
Six options to fix Hastings River Drive 'death trap' as other crossings raise red flags

Ruby Pascoe
Ruby Pascoe
Updated May 16 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 4:45pm
Traffic lights may be installed at the Hastings River Drive pedestrian crossing on which David Curtis was killed in April. Picture by Sue Stephenson
Traffic lights may be installed at the Hastings River Drive pedestrian crossing on which David Curtis was killed in April. Picture by Sue Stephenson

A motion will be put to councillors this week recommending the installation of traffic lights at the pedestrian crossing on Hastings River Drive.

