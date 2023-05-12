Motorists across the Port Macquarie-Hastings LGA are being encouraged to take the pledge to be safe on our roads this National Road Safety Week.
In the lead-up to Road Safety Week (May 14-21), Port Macquarie-Hastings Council (PMHC) have launched a local campaign at Guulabaa, Cowarra State Forest, to recognise the need to reinforce positive driving behaviours.
Mayor Peta Pinson said road safety is "at the core" of her being.
"We're launching this to keep pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and motorists safe as well as acknowledging wildlife that become part of the statistics of road trauma," she said.
"We're proud to support the program locally to educate people about driving with care and the importance of sharing the road safely with other users.
"I've taken the pledge to be a safe and conscientious road user and I encourage everyone else to do the same."
Council has also teamed up with Koala Conservation Australia and the Hello Koalas Sculpture Trail for the initiative.
Koala Conservation Australia Chairperson Sue Ashton said all road users should be more conscious of koalas.
"In the past eight months we have lost 26 koalas in our lGA. That is a terrible statistic," she said.
"All of those koalas were young, healthy, of breeding age and disease-free."
Mrs Ashton said council has recently rolled out the first koala zone sign on Central Road, which is a koala hot-spot.
"There will be a further five signs at other populated koala areas in the LGA," she said.
"This campaign is asking people to take a pledge and to drive with care and to be koala aware."
Council's education team leader Dett Gammon said National Road Safety Week is an initiative of the Safer Australian Roads and Highways Group and the idea is to help us reflect on our road behaviours.
"Road Safety Week initiative is asking people to make a pledge to drive so others survive," she said.
"We have combined the message to say watch out for road behaviours and be koala aware."
Twenty of the koalas on the Hello Koala Sculpture Trail will be wearing yellow ribbons throughout road safety week to "remind motorists of road safety messaging".
