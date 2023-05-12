Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

'Be koala aware': Port Macquarie-Hastings Council launches initiative ahead of Road Safety Week

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated May 12 2023 - 7:44pm, first published 4:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PMHC staff with Koala Conservation Australia Chairperson Sue Ashton, mayor Peta Pinson and community members launch local initiative for National Road Safety Week. Picture by Ruby Pascoe
PMHC staff with Koala Conservation Australia Chairperson Sue Ashton, mayor Peta Pinson and community members launch local initiative for National Road Safety Week. Picture by Ruby Pascoe

Motorists across the Port Macquarie-Hastings LGA are being encouraged to take the pledge to be safe on our roads this National Road Safety Week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.