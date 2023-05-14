Meet some of Port Macquarie's dedicated volunteers as the country marks the largest annual celebration of volunteering.
National Volunteer Week runs from Monday, May 15 to Sunday, May 21 in recognition of the support volunteers provide to their communities and encourages people to consider becoming a volunteer.
Marine Rescue Port Macquarie's Alison Cameron-Brown is among the dedicated volunteers giving their time to the community.
The skipper and boat crew trainer with Marine Rescue Port Macquarie enjoys her volunteer role.
"Being on the water in such a beautiful environment is hard to beat but also I've learnt an enormous amount," Mrs Cameron-Brown said.
She said being a volunteer was extremely fulfilling.
The National Volunteers Week theme is The Change Makers. Volunteers take action to make the world a better place by contributing as the often invisible workforce that supports the nation every day.
Mrs Cameron-Brown said it is important that volunteers are recognised for their work.
"I think the country would probably grind to a halt eventually without volunteers putting their hand up and contributing in a huge range of ways in our community." she said.
Volunteering Australia says it is estimated that more than five million people volunteer through an organisation annually, while an additional 6.5 million provide informal volunteering support within their community.
Port Macquarie RSPCA Volunteer Branch held its first People and Pets Community Day at the Port Macquarie Neighbourhood Centre on May 2.
The day assisted with subsidised pet desexing, free microchipping, food, worm and tick treatment and support.
This was only one of the branch's activities with the aim to increase animal welfare and support of the community in looking after their pets.
RSPCA branch manager Danielle Loucos said the RSPCA Port Macquarie Branch is crucial to supporting the community and is such an inspiring group of people to work with.
"It would be awesome to get a few more passionate people who care for the cause and want to connect with a group of people onboard so we can do even more," she said.
The RSPCA Volunteer Branch also runs an op shop in Port Macquarie with all funds going directly back to helping the community with their pets.
If you or someone you know are looking to connect with your community or support a rewarding cause, contact dloucos@rspcansw.org.au or 0407 430 425.
Chris Jourdant and Hendrika Johnston are just a few of the many volunteers who will roll up their sleeves to donate blood or plasma and save lives in Port Macquarie this National Volunteer Week.
Together they have made nearly 400 donations, helping to save the lives of up to 1200 people in hospital needing blood.
Mr Jourdant has made his 300th donation.
Lifeblood spokesperson Ruth Harrison said National Volunteer Week recognises and promotes the tireless work of volunteering across Australia.
"When we think of volunteering we often think of donating our time for our community, but donating blood or plasma is also a selfless and voluntary act," she said.
"More than 30 volunteer donors roll up their sleeves at Port Macquarie Donor Centre every day."
To donate, visit the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood website or call call 13 14 95.
Lighthouse Evening VIEW Club is calling on residents to give their time to children's education charity, The Smith Family, as part of National Volunteer Week.
VIEW (Voice, Interests and Education of Women) is a leading women's organisation with 14,000 members in 300 communities across Australia, all dedicated to supporting children in need with their education through The Smith Family.
Members do this through community fundraising, spreading awareness and volunteering.
The theme for this year's Volunteer Week is The Change Makers, which Lighthouse Evening VIEW Club president Rhonda Hawley said is an accurate reflection of VIEW's work across Australia.
"We help The Smith Family make tremendous change by giving children the best start to life through a quality education," she said.
Anyone interested in finding out more about Lighthouse Evening VIEW Club should contact Rhonda Hawley on 0408 488 010 or visit the organisation's website.
According to Tender Funerals Mid North Coast general manager Janet Geronimi, the National Volunteer Week change makers theme is a good fit for the volunteer group she works with.
"As a charity, with a not-for-profit business model, volunteers are integral to delivering our core activities," Ms Geronimi said.
In Wauchope, the key changes being implemented by the local Tender Funerals team involve making local funerals more affordable and empowering people to participate more fully in after death care.
"To make it happen, volunteers are trained to take on everything from office work and maintenance tasks to facilitating vigils and assisting in the mortuary," Ms Geronimi said.
"The volunteer environment is different, and potentially more challenging than that at sporting clubs, schools or churches, but the work is immensely rewarding."
Communities are encouraged to wear orange to show their appreciation for NSW State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers.
Wear Orange Wednesday, otherwise known as WOW Day, is celebrated on Wednesday, May 17, which falls during National Volunteer Week.
Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib said WOW Day gives the wider community the opportunity to acknowledge those who give up their time to serve others.
"We all know, love and respect the work of our SES volunteers, through storms and floods they are always there," Mr Dib said.
NSW SES Commissioner Carlene York echoed Mr Dib's call to show appreciation for the volunteers.
"We want to make sure our volunteers know their work doesn't go unnoticed," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.