Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Dr Angela Hardy returns to deliver private obstetrics at Port Macquarie Base Hospital

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated May 18 2023 - 1:34pm, first published May 12 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Port Macquarie local Giorgia Mallia is one of the first women to give birth with a private obstetrician at Port Macquarie Base Hospital (PMBH) in a "long time".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.