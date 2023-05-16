Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Grazed & Grown Farm journey expands to include micro-abattoir project

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated May 16 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The micro-abattoir takes shape at Grazed & Grown Farm. Picture, supplied
The micro-abattoir takes shape at Grazed & Grown Farm. Picture, supplied

A micro-abattoir construction project is nearing completion at a Comboyne farm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.