The phasing out of reusable plastic shopping bags at Coles and Woolworths supermarkets is a positive step but there is more work to do.
That's the view of Port Macquarie-based environmental management consultant Shannon Larkin.
Coles has committed to phase out soft-plastic shopping bags in-store and online by the end of June 2023.
The move comes after Woolworths announced it is phasing out 15-cent reusable plastic shopping bags in the final states including NSW as part of a commitment to stop selling the bags nationwide from June 2023.
Shoppers are asked to bring their own bags to Coles and Woolworths supermarkets but there will be paper bags and other reusable bags for those who forget.
Ms Larkin said: "The less plastic in the world, the better it is."
She said Coles and Woolworths needed to reduce soft plastics and packaging throughout their stores.
Environmental consultant Linda Schlencker said the phase out of reusable plastic bags at Coles and Woolworths was fantastic news but they couldn't stop there.
"They have a long way to go," she said.
Ms Schlencker said, for example, there was no need to bundle fruit in plastic.
She encouraged shoppers to take along reusable mesh bags for fruit and vegetables.
Coles' decision to stop the sale of soft-plastic shopping bags by the end of June is estimated to remove 230 million plastic bags from circulation in one year.
Coles Group chief operations and sustainability officer Matt Swindells said the decision was an important step in meeting the supermarket chain's sustainability ambitions.
Woolworths Supermarkets director of stores Jeanette Fenske said having reusable bags on hand had become second nature for many shoppers.
"Bringing your own bags is the very best outcome for the environment, and we encourage our customers to keep up the great work," she said.
