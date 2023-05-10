May 11, 2023: It could be a very interesting week ahead, with a large south-east swell approaching over the weekend. I don't think we will get the large surf experienced in Newcastle and Sydney.
There have been large waves experienced on the open beaches at Bonny Hills, Lighthouse, Flynns and North Wall, with the swell bypassing Townies.
I think we can expect changes next week with a SE swell pushing in at Townies and North Haven for favourable conditions at those beaches.
The wind will be a mostly SW-SSW light 10 knots; tides will be low in the early morning and late afternoon. So, best conditions will be mid-morning on the incoming high tides.
The lifeguards at Town Beach have reported the main reason there is a lot of moving water, is the sand has been shifting onto Middies and Flaggies. Water is trapped inside with nowhere to go.
A lot of the time, even when the tide is running out but not too strong, we are still getting swept down towards the Breakwall entrance.
Overall, I expect conditions to improve as next week progresses.
This week I wanted to showcase the mateship at the beach in the mornings.
We all love to surf and catching a "BOMB" wave.
You never know how good it is. You think to yourself 'that felt great' but you only know it when you land on the beach or are having a coffee at the legendary "Salty Crew" and your mates tell you how good it was.
Strange things happen some mornings down at the beach.
About four weeks ago, I was just walking back towards Flaggies and this old lady started chatting to me. She said to me, 'you caught a great wave yesterday. I watched you all the way from outside the Kiosk rock, down to the Breakwall.'
I don't think she has ever surfed in her life.
This week I hope the pictures tell you a good story, with two of my surf mates - Cherie Gillet and Gee Hassan - making the most of the conditions.
"Ladies rule!"
We are blessed at Townies because we have photo evidence of the waves we catch most mornings, with both Ruth Goodwin and Andrew Lister putting in a lot of work to capture the best surf shots everyday for @sunriseswimmers and of course @the_salty_surf_crew. So on behalf of all of us early morning crew young and old we thank you.
Every day we paddle out not knowing how good the waves are that we catch, but the brilliant photos they take show you.
The proof is in the pudding as they would say.
Safe surfing legends, and support the classic "Bird Rock Memorial "starting on the 19th of May.
Also a huge shout-out to all our customers who won a prize in the huge giveaway on our 40th anniversary.
We thank you for your support over all the years.
Kenny
