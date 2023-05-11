Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Technology to provide connection during 2023 Handa Dashi Festival in Japan

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
May 12 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Handa Higashi Senior High School students painted a rock on the Port Macquarie breakwall during a visit in March 2023. Picture supplied by Hastings Secondary College Westport Campus
Handa Higashi Senior High School students painted a rock on the Port Macquarie breakwall during a visit in March 2023. Picture supplied by Hastings Secondary College Westport Campus

The council is set to tune into a live stream of a Japanese festival rather than send a representative to the celebration at its sister city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.