Robotic gynaecological procedures at Port Macquarie Private Hospital

By Newsroom
Updated May 11 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 9:00am
The surgical team from the first robotic gynaecological surgery at Port Macquarie Private Hospital including Dr Ashrafy (sitting, centre) and Dr Conrad (standing, fourth from left). Picture supplied by Port Macquarie Private Hospital.
Port Macquarie Private Hospital patients are set to benefit due innovative technology being used for gynaecological procedures.

