The first three loads of koala food tree seedlings have arrived at Port Macquarie Koala Hospital for an annual giveaway to help restore bushland.
Forestry Corporation of NSW's yearly delivery of koala food tree seedlings supports Koala Conservation Australia (KCA) in its community koala tree giveaway improving habitat on the Mid North Coast.
The koala hospital's annual koala food tree giveaway, which started on May 1, comes as motorists are being urged to slow down in a bid to avoid koala deaths due to motor vehicle accidents.
Weekly koala food tree seedling deliveries from Forestry Corporation will continue until the tree supply has been exhausted.
The program supports community and private planting programs.
Koala Conservation Australia spokesperson Scott Castle said in total 20,000 seedlings will be donated in 2023 to planting projects to support koala populations, improve connectivity between areas, provide future food and habitat and improve habitat value.
"The partnership between Forestry and KCA is a wonderful relationship that goes a long way to supporting future generations of Mid North Coast koala populations," Mr Castle said.
"We've now given away over 100,000 koala food trees to local landowners."
Leah Moncrieff, organiser of the tree giveaway and Forestry Corporation representative, said the seedlings can be picked up from the koala hospital grounds in Port Macquarie to be used in bush regeneration plantings, community plantings and private landholder plantings.
"This joint enterprise between the koala hospital and Forestry Corporation of NSW is a fantastic initiative to connect to the local community to support wildlife and the environment," Ms Moncrieff said.
The mix of koala-preferred species includes forest red gum, tallowwood, swamp mahogany and grey gum, which can be ordered through Koala Conservation of Australia's Tree Giveaway webpage.
"Here at Forestry Corporation we are passionate about koalas and are very excited to support KCAs efforts by providing the seedlings," she said.
"We also offer easy-to-follow information and resources, which is available from the tree giveaway webpage and on site to support planting operations.
"These resources will assist in selecting the right species for the right location, when and how to plant, how to alleviate ongoing risks and maintain the seedlings until they become established ensuring success," she said.
