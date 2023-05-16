Port Macquarie-Hastings Council is introducing measures to alleviate parking pressure at the airport due to an increase in flights departing and arriving in town.
"Council is working to establish a temporary expansion of the overflow car park at Port Macquarie Airport, which will provide up to 80 additional parking spaces," a spokesperson said.
"The timing for the completion of the overflow car park expansion is scheduled for September."
In the long term, council is planning to expand the main terminal car park, which will provide up to 125 additional car spaces. The spokesperson said the completion date is mid-2024.
The response from council comes after demand for parking increased since the launch of Bonza's popular Melbourne route.
Port Macquarie resident Teresa O'Loughlan dropped her friend Melony Dowton off at the airport on Wednesday, May 10.
They arrived an hour early for Melony's flight to Sydney at 11am and managed to secure one of the last parks.
A flight arrived from Sydney at 9.40am, while one was due to leave for Sydney at 10.05am.
Teresa said she believes there is a need for an upgrade of the car park, given how much Port Macquarie's population is projected to grow in the future.
She said she has missed out on parks in the past when she's dropped off other people at the airport.
Teresa has a disability parking pass but said there needs to be more disabled parking bays.
Teresa would also like to see the drop off parking bay area extended, as she said it can cause a build up of traffic exiting the airport at peak times.
Simon Thodey was at the airport to collect a passenger who arrived in Port Macquarie at 9.40am.
He said he had no trouble parking and believes the airport is one of the best in the world.
Kew resident Helen Dobson left her car at the airport for a couple of days while she travelled to Sydney.
She said the car park was quite full when she arrived and she's in favour of an upgrade, given the town is growing.
