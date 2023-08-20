Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Where they are now: what happened to the would-be MPs for Port Macquarie

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated August 21 2023 - 9:59am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Four of the five candidates for the seat of Port Macquarie in the March 2023 poll
Four of the five candidates for the seat of Port Macquarie in the March 2023 poll

Six months ago they were fiercely arguing why they should be the next state Member for Port Macquarie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.