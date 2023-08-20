Six months ago they were fiercely arguing why they should be the next state Member for Port Macquarie.
But with the re-election of Leslie Williams as our representative in Macquarie Street, what happened to her challengers in the March 25 poll?
Reporter Lisa Tisdell has been on a mission to find out.
Stuart Watson, after contesting the election for The Greens, sailed his electric-powered yacht from Tasmania to Port Macquarie with crew member Glenn McNeil.
The yacht drew power from the wind and the sun.
"It was a fantastic journey," Mr Watson said.
The three-week voyage included stops at the Flinders Island group, Eden, Jervis Bay, Batemans Bay, Shellharbour, Pittwater and Nelson Bay before arriving in Port Macquarie.
Mr Watson works part-time with Wauchope Solar and volunteers with community renewable energy project Energy Forever.
"Energy Forever is consuming a lot of my time," he said.
A combined project is underway with Energy Forever, Hastings Enviro, Climate Change Australia and St Columba Anglican School.
The project aims to educate the community and enhance the use of renewables.
Mr Watson remains committed to The Greens.
Keith McMullen has swapped life in Port Macquarie for Sydney where he now teaches history at Trinity Catholic College, Auburn.
He made the move after contesting the seat of Port Macquarie for Labor.
Mr McMullen said he liked teaching, being busy and having a project.
He remains keenly interested in politics.
"It [politics] is a passion - not just state and federal but globally as well," Mr McMullen said.
"My political sensibilities, if anything, have become more pronounced."
Mr McMullen is re-editing his memoirs to include a section on his political experience along with a few other periods of his life.
He plans to stay in Sydney until the end of 2023 and then move to Noosa.
Family has been Silvia Mogorovich's focus since her election campaign as the Informed Medical Options Party candidate.
She visited Cairns in Far North Queensland after the March poll and met her niece who was born during the election campaign.
"I took some time out to decompress and process the [election] experience," Ms Mogorovich said.
She has been vice-president of the Informed Medical Options Party executive committee for the past couple of years and remains very involved with the party.
Ms Mogorovich said the election was a great opportunity to learn and grow.
She said it also reminded her that people were generally the same in every town, city, state and country.
The National Party's candidate in the March 25 poll declined to comment for this article. She has however remained Mayor of Port Macquarie-Hastings Council.
Leslie Williams wasted no time in raising topical issues during a series of high-level meetings after voters delivered her a fourth term as Port Macquarie MP.
She has met with 12 ministers since Parliament returned in May. That is in addition to meeting with the Premier, Treasurer and Attorney-General.
"Over the past 12 years I have worked with all sides of politics and have built strong relationships with many of my Labor colleagues and I will continue to advocate strongly for many projects that I know are on the community's priority list," Mrs Williams said at the time.
Mrs Williams has been appointed the Shadow Minister for Women, Shadow Minister for Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, and Shadow Minister for Aboriginal Affairs.
The Liberals MP is also a member of the Select Committee on Remote, Rural and Regional Health and the Coalition representative on the Standing Committee on Parliamentary Privilege and Ethics.
"It remains very busy for me as a local MP," Mrs Williams said.
Her commitments in the electorate include the day-to-day business of representing constituents.
