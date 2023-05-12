Samantha Haines says she's ready to face her fear of spiders on an international television show if it means she can raise funds for a charity close to her heart.
The Port Macquarie resident has been selected to star in the Adventure All Stars show, which is aired in 25 different countries to nearly 100 million people.
All net proceeds from the television show are gifted to charities.
"Our unique philanthropic model means our cast commit to raising funds for charity and giving back to communities across Australia," the Adventure All Stars website states.
TV cast members raise funds for their chosen charity prior to filming and their reward is a one-week trip to a secret location.
Samantha is raising money for Muscular Dystrophy Australia.
She's hoping to organise future fundraising events and work with local businesses to support her cause over the next 10 months.
Samantha has a cousin who was diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy in 2012.
Muscular Dystrophy is the name applied to a group of diseases that are, for the most part, genetically determined and cause gradual wasting of muscle with accompanying weakness.
Samantha's cousin has four children.
"I've watched her over the past 11 years and how it's impacted the family, herself and her work," she said.
Samantha's cousin wasn't aware she had the disease until she underwent testing.
Samantha said she will feature in season four of the television show, where previously people have been to surprise destinations in New Zealand where they participate in bungee jumping and white water rafting.
She said she will struggle if she's asked to get up close to any creepy crawlies during the trip.
In a previous season, contestants were asked to hold a spider the size of a dinner plate.
"I do not like creepy crawlies and hairy spiders," Samantha said.
However, she said she'll put on a brave face and face her fears.
"I'm also raising money (for charity) so I can't be a chicken," she said.
If you would like to make a donation, please visit the Samantha Haines fundraising page via the Muscular Dystrophy Australia website.
