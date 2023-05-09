The independent internal engineering review of the Port Macquarie Breakwall project has been completed.
Transport for NSW (TfNSW) confirmed in a statement on May 8 that the review, which looked at engineering reports conducted by Manly Hydraulics and Royal Haskoning DHV, as well as a report by coastal engineer Angus Gordon, has now concluded.
"The Maritime Infrastructure Delivery Office (MIDO) has completed its independent internal engineering review of the project and will provide a briefing to the NSW Government in due course," the statement said.
At this stage, TfNSW has not set a "definitive start date" for construction of the project.
However, the project website states that TfNSW is "aiming" to start construction this month following Ironman, which was held on Sunday, May 7.
The latest update on the project website also states: "The NSW Government is committed to progressing the Port Macquarie Breakwall project."
Save Our Breakwall spokesperson Damian King said the group has reached out to the new Labor Transport Minister Jo Haylen.
The email sent to the minister's office includes all of the documents and reports relating to the project and details why the group believes the upgrade is not needed.
"I was hoping a change of government would have at least meant they would look at the upgrade," Mr King said.
"We haven't had a response from Minister Haylen's office and haven't heard from TfNSW either."
A spokesperson from Minister Haylen's office said the minister has received the letter and is aware of the community's concerns.
"[Minister Haylen] has requested a briefing from TfNSW on the matter," the spokesperson said.
Mr King said the group tried to put a stop to the upgrade the right way and have "done everything" they could.
"We tried to be evidence-based as much as possible and they've ignored it," he said.
"We've got the best engineer in Australia, who is experienced with breakwalls, putting together a 57-page report saying not to go ahead with the upgrade.
"I don't know what else we could do."
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams said she will be meeting with Minister Haylen "in the coming weeks".
"I look forward to upgrade works commencing on the Southern Breakwall," she said.
"I will be meeting with the Minister for Transport, the Hon Jo Haylen, who has MIDO as part of her portfolio responsibilities, to discuss this project.
"The most significant aspect of this proposed upgrade is the safety improvements that will extend the life of this important navigational infrastructure," Mrs Williams said.
Mr King said he extends his thanks to those in the community who have supported the Save Our Breakwall group.
"I would like to thank the people who supported us in trying to protect such an iconic feature of our town," he said.
